Wisconsin’s Military Ridge State Trail doubles as a cyclist’s path and a family hike.
Let’s face it, cars and bikes don’t like to share the roads. It’s no one’s fault in particular - most American roads just weren’t designed with a shared street in mind.
Pedestrians are moved to the sidewalk, and cyclists… they’re left somewhere in between. With the pandemic’s Biking Boom of 2020, it’s becoming more and more apparent that some sort of compromise needs to be made.
For Verona, this compromise comes in the form of the Military Ridge State Trail.
Stretching for 40 miles and connecting nine communities through Dane and Iowa County, the MRST serves as a local cyclist’s highway. Verona’s section of the trail cuts straight through the downtown, giving both cyclists and pedestrians a safer road to travel on.
The MSRT makes it possible to bike to the Verona Public Library, pick out a perfect read, and find a secluded spot on one of its many observation decks, all within 20 minutes.
For a second perspective, I got in touch with year-round local cyclist Alex Rosenbaum, who turns to a fat tire bike to pedal through the Wisconsin winters.
"I use the trail nearly every time I go out," he wrote. "Having the Military Ridge Trail is super helpful if you want to go west towards Mt. Horeb [or] Blue Mounds, or go east to connect with other trails like the Capital City, Badger State and Cannonball trails."
Verona is no stranger to the cycling community. Verona hosts Wisconsin’s Ironman triathlon, which requires the closure of Main Street and other roads for the cycling loop. Locals crowd the streets with cowbells and signs to cheer on the triathletes year after year.
"It brings in a ton of people outside of Verona," Rosembaum stated, "and the added tourism after a long ride is a boost to the city."
Events like the Ironman do merit the need for car-sized roads, but most other outdoor activities are better on the trail. A family stroll turns into a chance to explore native prairies and wetlands. Study up on Wisconsin’s wildlife at the observation deck infographics. Verona also recently connected a community park and a garden—amenities that became all the more important during the pandemic.
The Military Ridge State Trail is a bike path, but it’s also Verona's main pedestrian road. Seeing its success goes to show that people want to explore alternate means of transportation, and they want to be able to do it while exploring the outdoors.
Isaac Dalhoff
Verona