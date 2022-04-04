I wanted to write regarding my concern on lack of candidate information for the upcoming elections, specifically the school board seats.
I believe the last two years have shown us that our elections and the people we vote for are critically important at every level. The fact that there isn’t a public question and answer session for the candidates is unacceptable.
All I could find for information on the candidates was the YouTube video with standard questions and nothing else. While rumors regarding the candidates are swirling around and we don’t have the ability to ask them in a public forum.
I hope that we could please change this for future elections to ensure we have all of the information to base our vote on.
Brian Venegas
Verona