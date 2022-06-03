I would like to address an error printed in last week’s “Letter to the Editor” regarding the leaked Supreme Court decision. The letter stated the ruling would be “making women go to full term with an ectopic pregnancy.”
This is utterly false. An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants and starts developing outside the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tube. If left untreated, both the mother and baby would die. When a mother’s life is in jeopardy, medical treatment will never be denied. The difference is that the loss of the unborn baby’s life is an inadvertent side effect of saving the mother.
The Supreme Court decision is not about “men controlling women”; it is a decision that places value on the dignity of human life. With the ruling of Roe vs. Wade in 1973, an unborn baby’s humanity was based on whether it was wanted or not. If a new baby in utero is desired, it is unquestionably a human life, just ask the parents!
Our law permits charging a drunk driver with a double homicide if the woman he crashes into and kills is pregnant, therefore killing two lives. We also have a law allowing a perpetrator to be convicted of child abuse if causing harm to an unborn child.
However, if the child is unwanted, it is permissible to kill the baby legally, even up to the point of birth in some states. This is very confusing and contradictory. Do we really want to live in a country where our right to life is contingent on whether we are wanted?
The author of the letter mentioned he did not see any evidence of our country caring about babies and their mothers. I see evidence of caring at three amazing local non-profit organizations: Care Net Pregnancy Center (1350 MacArthur Rd), Pregnancy Helpline (1974 S. Stoughton Rd), and the Women’s Care Center (3711 Orin Rd).
He asks, “What do we do?” My answer is simple. Love your neighbor. Get active in your community. We need to stop relying on the government, and help each other as we are called to do.
It is easy to find darkness and dwell in it, but to quote Amanda Gorman, “there is always a light, if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Vanessa Hensey
Verona