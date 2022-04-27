Recent school board races across the country exposed legitimate concerns about public-school curriculum; particularly concerning questionable lesson plans and content involving race, gender and American history. District web sites must start including K-12 curriculum content and lesson plans to retain and/or restore essential trust in our public schools.
Given the need for and benefits of more parental involvement in schools and the inexpensive web-based information technology used by school districts and adults everywhere, there is no rational justification for less than full transparency regarding what is being taught to our children.
It’s time to bring the content of public education out into the open for all to freely review and inspect. Public schools must take these new measures of full transparency to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
Parents should demand this to allow timely discussions with their children on upcoming classroom topics and every opportunity to provide essential feedback to teachers and administrators.
We need more government transparency now! If school board members entrusted with good faith policy and procedure leadership of our public schools won’t commit to this new heightened level of easily provided transparency, we should all wonder why not?
The electorate must only vote for school board candidates with platforms that include promotion of an American style access to freedom of information in our public schools and full parental rights to all school-based information regarding their own children. Who can argue with that?
John Hensey
Verona