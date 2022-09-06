I am writing to request appointment to the recently vacated VASD School Board of Education at-large position.
I carried out a serious campaign in the Spring, 2022 election and garnered a significant following with 35% of the vote. Other than the incumbent, I was the only candidate that ran for this important position even though over a dozen showed interest in the November, 2021 at-large seat opening.
My proven commitment to and interest in the position, along with my educational background (a BSN and MSSW from UW-Madison), residency of 35 years in the VASD (which includes my three children's entire primary and secondary educations), current connections with five grandchildren in VASD schools, and strong community support establish me as the natural, ready and responsible choice to represent voters and students in the Verona Area School District.
Thank you (VASD Board of Education and superintendent Clardy) for your thoughtful consideration of my request. I look forward to discussing my interest in this position.
Jo Ellen Kilkenny
Verona