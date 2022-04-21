I am asking Joe and all School Board members to pick up my Literacy for Equity platform. Without a literate student body, we are failing a large number of individual students and their families and our communities' as well, especially our students of color. Over 85% of our students of color are not proficient in English Language Arts and Mathematics (DPI website for the 2019-2020 school year).
The entire student body’s proficiency is only around 55%! For over 10 years proficiency for all categories except “Asians” has decreased yearly. Please, get back to educating students to read, write, spell, think critically and all other parts of education that will help them navigate the world, find and keep a job and be responsible citizens when they graduate.
Maybe SB members could actually push for the type of education for ALL students in ALL Verona Area Schools that some SB members have chosen for their own children in the Charter Schools their children attend. Hanes told me face to face he was "lucky to get my kids into the Charter School with an emphasis on STEM." Please make that available to ALL students. That would be an admirable goal, yes?
I am also asking Hanes to let his Democrat and Union supporters know that he led people astray by perpetuating the "disinformation" that I was responsible for a 'gay choir director' being fired. If only you would have asked me Joe, we met, you had the opportunity, you would have had the facts. I never asked for, nor desired, nor was responsible for Chick’s firing.
But it fit the narrative to discredit me as being an open minded, concerned for ALL students SB Member. Perpetuating “disinformation” is not becoming of any person, much less representatives of our school of which more than my opponent continued to spread. Even the Verona Press’ journalist did the same without ever a courtesy call.
SB Members, remember to talk to 'all' people. People you may not agree with are still your constituents and have a tremendous amount to offer this district. So many gifted dedicated people who only want the best for our students. I met many on the campaign trail.
We really must embrace Diversity of thought as well as all other categories we can divide ourselves on. Divided among ourselves we fall and fail.
Listen, be kind and honest always.
Jo Ellen Kilkenny
Verona