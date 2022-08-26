In its August 18, 2022, issue, the Verona Press published a special sports preview of the fall football season. With a new head coach, it certainly is an exciting time for the VAHS football team.
I have neighbors and friends with kids on the team, and I join the community in wishing them a great season. But while six pages of the paper were dedicated to highlighting the football team, three girls’ teams also featured in the issue (swimming, tennis, golf) all shared two pages.
I know we live in a very football-focused culture, but I hope that the Verona Press considers giving a girls’ team or teams a similar in-depth feature at some point in the 2022-23 school year.
Let’s celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that girls in our community bring to their sport as much as we do boys.
Angie Van Houten
Verona