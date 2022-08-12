This is to put in a good word for the Verona Senior Center, for the staff, the volunteers and the van drivers who have all been such a help to me for the past decade or more.
It would take a page to cover the excellent, friendly help that I have gotten there, as well as the people I have met. But a small note of appreciation here may do just as well since I feel that I'm speaking for a good number of others, past as well as present, who have had similarly good experiences.
In long distance conversations with friends around the state and country I have heard that some of them do not have a senior center at all, much less one like this.
So this note is to remind Verona how fortunate we are. (And if you are not yet a senior, if all goes well, you will be! And you'll be surprised how soon it'll seem.)
Duncan Hamilton
Verona