Here we go again!
The Verona Area School District (VASD) wants to manipulate school funding to spend more money now and to push a large debt into the future. Their latest scheme would not increase taxes now but would increase future obligations for salaries, etc.
Debt would not be reduced as quickly and in fact would increase with plans for a new elementary school. This scheme is a bad idea and only highlights the problems created by the VASD's plans for luxury schools and the City of Verona's zeal to approve massive housing developments in the VASD which necessitate increases in property taxes for all residents in the VASD.
When I moved here in 2002 my VASD tax alone was $3,300, now in the same house, my bill is $4,800 - a 46% increase.
This quest for growth and putting off the costs associated with it are not a solution to a problem .
Slow down and rethink what's best for all residents.
John Senseman
Verona