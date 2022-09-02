On Aug. 25, I had the good fortune to attend the VASD district-wide, back-to-school celebration where approximately 900 staff members packed the Performing Arts Center to learn about and prepare for the 2022-23 school year.
The days leading up to the start of the school year provide important opportunities for the entire staff to reconnect to the unique and essential role each plays in the lives of Verona’s students.
Throughout my tenure in education I had the opportunity to attend dozens of back-to-school events in six districts. I always found the ambience to be a unique combination of anticipation, ambivalence and nervous expectation for the upcoming year.
The speeches were filled with hope and optimism as we eagerly awaited the first day of school.
This time, the atmosphere was different. Wonderfully different! Throughout the morning, Dr. Angela Hawkins, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services and Equity, engaged the crowd in high energy activities that captured the joyfulness of the day. Students took a front and center role, from musical and dance performances, to speeches honoring their teachers, counselors, aides, custodians, food service, and bus drivers.
Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy spoke eloquently as he encouraged staff to work together to create vibrant and diverse learning environments that tap each educator’s unique role, skills and knowledge.
Every staff member, regardless of their position in the district, was challenged to provide learning opportunities that honor the aspirations of our students, who they are, where they come from and how they learn. In doing so, each staff member plays an essential role in shaping the possibilities of an amazing future for every Verona student.
Dr. Clardy was clear that the knowledge and skills that are needed to deliver on this promise are not going to come through new initiatives. The essence of his approach is more succinctly described as “a way of life.” This is who we are as a district and where we are headed as we guide our students on their journeys of learning.
As the returning primary students lace up their new tennis shoes, while our middle schoolers search the hallways for familiar friends and our high school seniors contemplate their final year in preparation for the rest of their lives, our parents can be assured their children are cherished for who they are and supported in the dreams of who they will become.
Bill Conzemius
Retired VASD superintendent