I am writing to express my support for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers in the upcoming election.
Mandela Barnes' opponent, Ron Johnson, voted against capping the cost of insulin, thereby hurting the nearly 400,000 diabetic patients in Wisconsin. He also voted against helping veterans harmed by exposure to toxic burn pits, changing his vote only in response to the bad press he subsequently received.
Worst of all, he's proposed changing the way Social Security payments are determined, putting the programs we rely on, and our ability to plan for the future, at great risk. And he continues to describe the January 6 attack on our nation's Capitol as “a peaceful protest”, despite the fact that the attack led to five deaths and indictments, convictions and prison sentences for multiple participants.
Ron Johnson has made it abundantly clear that does not care about the well-being of Wisconsin residents, whether they are sick, elderly, veterans, or ordinary citizens. I hope you'll join me in voting for Mandela Barnes on Nov. 8, a man who cares about all Wisconsin citizens.
Tony Evers was the Superintendent of Schools during the time our sons were in the Verona Area School District, and also, when I was a volunteer tutor in the schools. During that time, I observed his intelligence, his integrity, and his willingness to listen to all points of view, as well as the respectful way he treated others, whether they were administrators, teaching staff or janitors. He's continued to display those qualities during his term as governor.
And under his leadership, the State of Wisconsin is in its strongest fiscal position in more that 50 years, with a budget surplus of 3.8 billion dollars.
His opponent, Tim Michels, has never served in public office, he lives in Wisconsin only the bare minimum of days each year to allow him to run for office, and he thinks so poorly of our school system that he educated his three children out of state.
He also has alluded to re-opening the results of the 2020 election, which indicates that he's unaware our Wisconsin Supreme Court has already ruled on the issue. I hope Wisconsin voters agree that we need an experienced, informed and dedicated public servant like Tony Evers serving as our governor.
Denise Beckfield
Verona