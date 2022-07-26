When I decided to run for the Verona Area School Board, I called my friend Mike Bare to ask for his support and advice. He enthusiastically offered his full support and helped set me on a successful path. Now that he is running for State Assembly to replace the retiring Sondy Pope, I am excited to support his campaign.
I have known Mike for several years and can confidently say that he is one of the most competent, effective advocates for progressive values I have ever known.
As a former member of the Verona City Council, current member of the Dane County Board, longtime aide to Senator Russ Feingold, small business owner and full-time advocate working to eliminate poverty in Wisconsin, Mike not only understands the problems we’re facing, he has the experience and judgment to know how to deliver solutions for our community. Mike won’t need any on-the-job training; he will start working for us on day one.
That’s what we need right now given the urgent problems we are facing in our state government today.
As a member of the Verona Area School Board, I know very well how important it is to have strong, competent educational advocates serving us in the state legislature. Schools across the state are facing severe budget shortfalls caused by the state’s failure to provide the funding we need to support our teachers and our students.
Additionally, many inside the state legislature are openly advocating to implement laws like those seen in Florida and other states that put our schools and our students at the center of political culture wars. Our students and our teachers need representatives who will not only stand with them on these issues but have the experience to lead and deliver results.
That’s why Mike gets my support—he’ll be that advocate our students and educators need right now.
Joe Hanes
Verona