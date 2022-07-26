I'm writing to express my support of Chad Kemp's candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly.
I've had the pleasure of serving with Chad for three-plus years on the board of directors for the Verona Area Swim Team (VAST). Chad has been a tremendous advocate for advancing opportunities for youth athletics during his time with VAST.
Chad's commitment to equity, fairness, and opportunity have been paramount in getting this program off the ground. Chad's intelligence, planning skills, and perspective have been vital in bringing this team from concept to a team the Verona community can be proud of.
Chad will bring this same level of passion to the Wisconsin Assembly. It takes the heart of a volunteer to keep a community moving forward and Chad Kemp exemplifies this characteristic as well as anyone I've worked with.
Couple Chad's education, intelligence, and experience along with his upbringing and you will not find a better candidate. All you'll ever need to know about Chad will be evident by watching him interact with his children.
The Wisconsin Assembly will certainly be gaining a perspective that will serve Wisconsin well with the addition of Chad, he certainly has my confidence and my vote!
Ryan Geier
Verona