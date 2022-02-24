I am writing in support of candidate Phyllis Wiederhoeft, current Supervisor on the Town of Verona Board, who is running for re-election to Seat #3 on Tuesday, April 5.
I hope that readers will also vote for her, so that she can continue her ongoing practice of representing all Town residents in ways both small and large.
Phyllis listens! She is responsive to residents’ concerns. As part of her service to the Town of Verona, Phyllis has been the Chair of the Public Works Committee. I contacted her about a traffic safety issue that I thought was a problem at the intersection of County PB and Sunset Drive.
Phyllis responded quickly by contacting the Town Public Works Director and then, a Dane County engineer, who is now working with Wisconsin’s DOT to explore options to improve the safety at the busy corner. Phyllis got back to me at each step to let me know of progress. She’s communicated similarly with other Town residents about their concerns as well.
Phyllis takes seriously the large planning issues that face the Town of Verona as well. She is thoughtful, and makes phone calls, writes emails, and asks questions in preparation for her votes at meetings.
The devil is in the details, and Phyllis is a details-person. I have continuously been impressed by how seriously she addresses every issue that faces the Town Board.
The election of our Town Board is a nonpartisan election, and I am grateful for this opportunity to elect persons who are thoughtful problem-solvers, regardless of other politics. Phyllis’s outlook on the Town of Verona is balanced and considerate of all citizens.
I am glad that we have had such good representation during these past two years since Phyllis Wiederhoeft has been our Town Supervisor.
Please vote on April 5, and vote for Phyllis Wiederhoeft for Seat #3 on our Town of Verona Board
Marilyn Chohaney
Town of Verona