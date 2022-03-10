I'm voting for Joe Hanes!
I've been on the board for the better part of a year and had a hand in selecting Joe for appointment back in the fall. What I can tell you is that amongst the extremely talented slate of candidates, we absolutely picked the right person for the job.
We picked a person who will understand facts, listen to quantitative data, and supplement that data with qualitative enrichment required to make thoughtful and holistic decisions. We picked a person who cares about all children in the district, not just his own. Joe has five children spanning nine grades in our VASD school system and although he brings a unique perspective based on this, he doesn't just care about his children - he truly cares about all our children.
Lastly, we picked a person who is accepting of everyone and celebrates those who are different from him, seeing the value in their character and not the threat in their difference. He has been endorsed by both VAEA and VESPA and in the short time he's been on the board, has shown his commitment to the amazingly talented VASD staff.
I take my responsibility on the board seriously and want to work with those who will bring that same level of commitment, diversity of perspective, and thoughtful behavior. Our community deserves someone like Joe representing them and I urge you to vote for him on April 5th for the At Large Seat on the Board of Education.
Nicole Vafadari
Fitchburg