I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Chad Kemp as the best candidate to represent District 80 in the State Assembly.
I have served with Chad on the Verona Common Council and on the City’s Finance Committee. I have seen firsthand Chad’s willingness to listen to all sides and thoughtfully explore potential solutions. These skills have been critical as we navigated the difficult financial landscape during the pandemic and beyond.
Chad’s experience as an attorney who has spent his entire career fighting for justice for his clients will be an asset in the Assembly not only because of his legal expertise, but also because of his willingness to stand up and fight for what is right.
Chad will be a strong advocate for protecting access to the ballot box, education, healthcare, including women’s reproductive healthcare and the environment. He will show up prepared to lead on day one.
I know Chad Kemp is the right person at the right time to represent us in the Assembly. I will proudly cast my vote for him on August 9th, and I hope you’ll join me.
Kate Cronin
Verona