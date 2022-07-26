I am writing to express my support for Chad Kemp for Wisconsin Assembly.
I had the privilege to serve with Chad for over three years on the Verona City Council. During that time, I witnessed Chad serve our city with dignity, honesty, compassion, and intelligence.
He is a leader who truly listens to the people in his community and does not just try to push through his own agenda. I know that as our representative, Chad will work tirelessly to amplify other's voices.
Since I personally know him, I can attest that he isn't a "career politician;" he is a good human who will do good things if given the chance. Please join me in voting Chad Kemp, Democrat for Assembly, on Aug. 9!
Katie Kohl
Verona