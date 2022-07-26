As someone who has known him for over 30 years, I am looking forward to casting my vote for Chad Kemp for State Assembly and I hope you are, too.
Chad grew up here. He went through the Verona school system and now has three kids of his own doing the same. You’ve likely seen him at a school event, a football game, a swim meet or just somewhere around town; maybe even at your doorstep recently!
Chad graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in law and started his own firm to put his expertise to work fighting for justice. He knows what it’s like to own a small business and how to succeed. And he’s already been able to put that experience to good use in Verona.
As the City Council President and chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee, he has already been a strong leader in Verona for years. He’s shown the humility, empathy and fortitude that we need in the 80th district.
When Chad is elected, he’ll be the first person of color to represent our district in history, giving him the opportunity to bring a perspective and lived experience that is crucial to the improvement of our communities.
I know Chad’s passion for social justice and his ability to unify people while working for it. We need more of that. I’m looking forward to making history by voting for Chad and I hope you’ll join me.
Ryan Haack
Verona