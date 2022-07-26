I am supporting Chad Kemp for the 80th Assembly District.
We need someone who knows our community and understands both policies and law. We need a representative that effectively communicates the whole picture. We need someone who cares about the people in their community, who is reliable, relatable, and honest.
Chad was born and raised in the Verona area. He went to public school all the way through high school in the Verona area school district. Chad knows this community because he has lived in it all of his life.
Being a voice for the community and making a difference is what led Chad to run for a position on the Verona City council. Chad is the person you can call and he will do what he can to help. He truly listens to what our community brings to him, both positive and negative, and moves forward with a plan to efficiently address any issues.
Chad is honest , humble, and smart, and ready to be here for you.
Please do you part and vote Chad Kemp in the primary on Aug. 9.
Rebecca Treleven
Verona