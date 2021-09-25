I am responding to Ms. Lindberg’s column. I think it was an artful dog whistle supporting anti-vaccine sentiment.
I don’t think that many people would disagree with Ms. Lindberg’s preface that “it’s far better to stay healthy than to expect someone to fix you once you are sick.” However, having good health and avoiding major health problems is not easy nor accessible to all. For many, having good health is always beyond their reach.
Sometimes shit happens to good people. For. No. Reason. Is poor health always the person’s fault? What about a baby born with a genetic disorder? A child with Sickle cell anemia or Type 1 diabetes?
Ms. Lindberg has the resources and time to conduct thorough analysis of possible risk versus possible benefit related to any form of treatment. Some folks are working multiple minimum wage jobs, caring for children and loved ones, while every minute of their day is taken up in merely surviving today. Verona is a very affluent place to live.
According to statistics about children in Verona Area School District who qualify for free or reduced lunch found at their website. The percentage of Verona Area High School students on free and reduced lunch assistance (23%) is lower than the state average of 35.4%.
This may indicate that the area has a lower level of poverty than the state average.” This may affect perceptions. It reminds me of that saying, “If you’re a fish, you don’t know you’re wet.”
Ms. Lindberg may opt out of participating in our current medical system, as she has resources to seek out alternative ways to care for herself. Not all are as fortunate.
I feel blessed to have access to medical care, which I use. I trust my doctors and their Hippocratic Oath to “… do no harm or injustice.” Ms. Lindberg implies she has distrust in doctors and their propensity to order unnecessary treatments and medications.
Although Ms. Lindberg doesn’t explicitly say she is anti-vaccine, I hear the echoes of that philosophy throughout her column. This is not the time to erode confidence in our medical professionals or vaccines.
We are in a global pandemic. People are dying, including children who don’t have access to the vaccine yet.
Let’s work together to support our medical professionals and everyone’s efforts to lift us up out of this global pandemic.
Rhonda Frank-Loron
Verona