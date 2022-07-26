For many years, Badger Prairie Needs Network has been helping our neighbors struggling with poverty. This effort requires our community working together. Thank you to everyone who helps. You make BPNN possible.
The effort also requires government support. I write to thank Joe Parisi and Mike Bare for leading that governmental support yet again. They are advancing a resolution to provide a box truck for BPNN and $2 million for local food pantries.
Not only have the poorest among us been decimated by double digit inflation. So, too, have our food pantries, where shelves are empty, and food acquisition costs have skyrocketed.
In addition to sponsoring this resolution, Mike Bare is a full-time advocate at the Community Advocates Public Policy Institute, working to eliminate poverty. He has a long list of accomplishments in health, mental health, public health, women’s health, justice reform, and housing. So, it’s not surprising that he is leading the charge to help food pantries now.
On the County Board, Mike has helped neighbors in Verona and across Dane County. He helped secure tens of millions of dollars in COVID relief funds for hunger relief, school mental health, housing for those experiencing homelessness, childcare centers to keep their doors open, and local small business grants.
Mike created the County’s eviction defense program, which provides free legal counsel to people facing eviction. And he’s been leading an effort to help our health care workforce and public health workforce with their mental health and trauma struggles, and continual issues with recruitment and retention.
Clearly, Mike Bare gets things done for those who need it most. That’s what good government is all about. I support him for State Assembly.
Bob Kasieta
Former Verona Mayor