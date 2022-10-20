Dear Verona Area School District Awesome Humans,
I hope you vote Yes for Verona schools in the referendum. I am a staff member in VASD and live and breathe each day in our schools with a tangible awareness of how lucky we are to be surrounded by such phenomenal learners and their superpowered educators.
Let's continue to keep that high quality, compassionate experience going and move forward with each other through this tax neutral solution. Thank you in advance for showing up and voting Yes on Nov. 8!
Amelia McConnell
Oregon