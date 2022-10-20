Please vote Yes to support the Verona Area School District’s referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8!
This referendum is essential to support students in our VASD schools, by investing in our local workforce of educators, and in services and programs that support our students in their classrooms. As a parent of kids in the district, as a community member, and as president of the PTO at Stoner Prairie, it is clear to me that passing this referendum is essential if we intend to retain gifted and well-trained educators and competitively recruit new teachers and staff.
As parents, and as a community, we cannot demand excellence from our schools without recognizing that increases to operational budgets are imperative. Unfortunately, the State of Wisconsin has not increased the per-pupil spending at all in the last two years, yet functional and realistic operational budgets (mostly comprised of personnel costs) require increases year over year.
Small class sizes are a specific example of an evidence-based educational practice that allows for the most appropriate and rigorous learning opportunities for our children. This referendum will allow the district to pursue class sizes that are designed to provide the most well-designed learning environments for our children.
By voting yes, we are pursuing the best possible outcomes for our children. And please note that while it is critical to support this referendum, we have the unique opportunity to do so without increasing the property tax burden.
The VASD referendum is mill rate neutral, meaning a yes vote will not increase the rate at which property taxes support our schools. The mill rate will remain the same no matter the outcome of this election. If the referendum passes, we simply move dollars spent on pre-payment of debt into programs that directly support students.
Did you know that the district actually can’t pre-pay any more capital debt until 2026? VASD is in a strong position to direct dollars to retaining and recruiting the very workforce that makes our schools great.
Strong staff build strong schools, and strong schools build strong communities. Choosing yes on the referendum is one way that we as a community can recommit to supporting best practices for the students and families in our own neighborhoods.
Please join me in voting yes on Nov. 8 to support the VASD. Flip your ballot over and vote YES for VASD!
Thank You,
Phoebe Natzke
Fitchburg