Dear Verona and Fitchburg Community,
Please join me in voting Yes for the VASD referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8! I am an educator in the area, my children attended Verona schools K-12 and my grandchildren have just begun 4K. I have lived in the community for 24 years.
As a person who has worked in the field of education for 25 years, I know that VASD’s teachers and support staff are some of the best. They continue to work daily to give our students the best education while working toward equity.
I know it is critical to ensure that we do everything we can to support our educators. This referendum is a chance to do that. Passing the referendum will mean the district can hire more teachers and lower class sizes.
This will provide more personalized learning opportunities for students and give educators the opportunity to work more closely with our children. In addition to lowering class sizes, passing this referendum will allow the district to provide staff a cost-of-living increase.
In this time of high inflation, we need to ensure that teachers and support staff can afford to stay in Verona. Surrounding areas like MMSD have been forced to make sacrifices to students’ education due to staff shortage and we do not want that in our community.
Remember, voting yes will not increase your property tax burden. Given Wisconsin’s school funding formula, the district simply needs voter permission to move dollars budgeted for buildings into operations.
This referendum empowers the district to best support our children. The district is simply seeking different permission to spend the same amount of tax dollars, spending more on student, service, and programs, and less on prepayment of debt.
Please join me in supporting the children of our community by voting Yes on the Verona Area School District’s referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8! Please remember to flip your ballot over and vote Yes for our children.
Elizabeth Hardy
Fitchburg