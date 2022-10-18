I am writing today to urge all Verona, Town of Verona and VASD residents to vote Yes on the Nov. 8 VASD referendum.
There is an old quote that says, “If you are planning for one year, plant rice, if you are planning for ten years, plant trees. If you are planning for 100 years, educate children.”
This referendum is about investing in our children’s future. It is about lowering class sizes and allocating resources to hire the best and brightest educators we can. The reason for this referendum is simple. The district simply needs voter permission to move dollars planned for prepayment of debt into programs that directly support students.
There is a misconception that voting No will lower the property tax rate. That is not correct.
This referendum is mill rate neutral – voting yes will not increase your property tax burden. Voting Yes will help our district maintain desirable class sizes. Voting Yes will attract and retain quality educators. As a retired educator I know that both of these indicators lead to high student achievement.
Voting yes is planning ahead 100 years.
Please support our students, our teachers, and our community by voting yes on Nov. 8.
Brad Schneider
Verona