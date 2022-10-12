As a parent and long-time staff and community member of the Verona Area School District, I would appreciate your Yes vote for the upcoming referendum. This referendum is needed to lower class sizes and to ensure our students get as much support as possible.
Your Yes vote will ensure our students have what they need to become successful members of our schools and community. This referendum will bring support to students and families now.
As members of this community, we need to vote Yes to ensure our district can not only hire but retain the best educators possible. Your Yes vote will not increase your property tax burden as this is a mill rate neutral referendum.
Let’s do our part to help the district empower and support our children. Please join me in voting Yes! for VASD students on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Remember to flip your ballot over and vote Yes to support VASD.
The children are counting on you!
Sincerely,
Patti Halverson
Verona