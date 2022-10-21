As a parent of a Sugar Creek Elementary student and a Verona resident, I'm urging community members to support the Verona school district referendum.
Our public schools are the cornerstone of our community. When our schools are successful, that means that our community is successful. Every Verona resident benefits from living in a city with a strong public school system
This referendum will help to lower class sizes and ensure that students have the support they need to succeed. Furthermore, the referendum will ensure that teachers and other school staff are fairly compensated, which will make it easier to recruit and retain staff. After all, good teachers are key to a strong school
So vote Yes for schools and continue to keep Verona a great place to live
Luke Diaz
Verona