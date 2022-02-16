Our family has had the pleasure of living near Phyllis Wiederhoeft and her family, along the southern edge of the Town of Verona for about 25 years. We are lucky to have someone on the town board as passionate as Phyllis, with regard to thoughtful planning for future growth in the Town of Verona.
There is, and will be more pressure from residents, developers, and future residents, for new homes, property splits, and expansion from neighboring cities (Madison, Fitchburg, Verona) and it is vitally important to address this pressure in a managed process, in order to preserve the rural character that we in the Town of Verona all cherish. Phyllis has shown the willingness to work with committees of involved residents, to explore smart ways to manage growth.
Phyllis has a close working relationship with the public works supervisor, and our road patrolman, and she has expressed strong support for the town’s road improvement plan, which rates roads on their condition and need of maintenance or replacement. This road rating system ties in directly with a smart, long range growth plan.
As chairwoman of the Public Works Committee, Phyllis understands the importance of good roads in a rural community while working within budget constraints, and addressing possible design changes to meet climate change pressures.
I know Phyllis and her family have long appreciated the natural beauty of our township’s landscape, and as a member of the board of supervisors, she has, and will continue to be, a thoughtful and smart voice for all of us in the Town of Verona, in order to preserve that beauty within our adopted constraints.
Please join me in voting for Phyllis Wiederhoeft, Town of Verona Board of Supervisors seat 3, on April 5.
Pete Ragotzkie
Town of Verona