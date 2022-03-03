Brush collection in the Town of Verona has been discussed for many years and has once again moved to the forefront of our concerns because of a recent major windstorm. We needed a place to dispose of the damaged tree limbs and branches and hoped we could utilize the site at our Town Hall as we had in previous years. Unfortunately, we learned that this option was no longer available.
During our communications with the Town, Phyllis Wiederhoeft, a Town of Verona supervisor reached out to talk with residents of our neighborhood. Phyllis listened to our concerns and suggestions. She researched neighboring towns’ policies to find a solution.
As a result, the 2022 budget for the Town contains a line-item for brush collection. While details are still being worked out, it’s likely that a private contractor will be selected to pick up brush on site.
We’re pleased that Phyllis worked with us and our neighbors to address a problem. As longtime Town residents, we feel that our voices were heard. We suspect that newer town residents, who assume that on-site brush collection is a basic town service, will appreciate her efforts in leading the Public Works committee and Board on addressing and resolving this issue.
We're voting for Phyllis Wiederhoeft for Town of Verona Supervisor!
Mona Kirsop
Town of Verona