My husband Randy and I have known Phyllis Wiederhoeft, town supervisor seat 3, for many years. Our relationship in the early years consisted of activities revolving around our children.
Once they were in high school, Phyllis and I worked closely on planning two proms for the teenagers. That’s when I observed Phyllis’ strong leadership skills.
Phyllis keeps details straight, works within budget constraints, and involves others in thoughtful and collaborative ways. I have appreciated how Phyllis considers all viewpoints and values others’ input. She encourages committee members to develop and apply their skills and interests to a committee’s goals and purposes.
Phyllis also demonstrates interest in the history of land use within the township. She is aware of the challenges of maintaining the town’s rural character during the growth of the town and will continue to look at ways to keep those two things in balance.
I know Phyllis will be encouraging Town residents to request absentee ballots for the April election. To me, that shows Phyllis’ leadership and concern that all participate safely in the election.
Re-elect Phyllis for Verona Town Board Seat 3 on April 5!
Kristie Schorr
Verona