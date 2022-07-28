Assembly District 80 is fortunate to have a diverse and highly capable field of democratic candidates for the seat being vacated by Sondy Pope.
While her shoes will be difficult to fill, I am confident that Chad Kemp will provide the leadership and respectful balance that is needed in today’s political environment.
My experience with Mr. Kemp is literally decades long. Chad was an outstanding student at Stoner Prairie Elementary where I was principal. Even as a young student, his kindness and ability to bring a host of children into his sphere of friendships was notable. His naturally inclusive nature was an early indicator of the kind of father and community leader he would become.
Chad has a life-long record of civic engagement and service to his community. His ability to listen and act with resolve are hallmarks of his success. At the end of the day, what most of us really want from our public servants is to be heard, respected and embraced as fellow citizens.
That is what a vote for Chad Kemp will bring to our State Assembly.
Please consider casting your vote for Chad Kemp on Aug. 9.
Bill Conzemius
Retired Superintendent, Verona Area School District