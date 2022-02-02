It’s an important time for the Town of Verona.
As a founding director of the Verona Rural Preservation Alliance, I was impressed by the opposition of more than 300 Verona area citizens to the high-density, city-style Marty/Veridian development on prime farmland. More work lies ahead if we are to preserve the agricultural lands and open spaces we all care about.
I am impressed with Candidate Kirsten Witte, who is running for Verona Town Board Fourth Supervisor. Kirsten Witte is listening to residents’ concerns and she is the new leader we need to address them. She values citizen input, and has read the comments of Verona Rural Preservation Alliance petition signers with care.
Their comments resonate with her — “We believe that retaining low density housing and open spaces surrounding a city are critical to a healthy community. We moved here because we value a rural atmosphere which retains farming of high quality soils and limited housing.”
Candidate Kirsten Witte would work with town supervisors on a solution to the growth conundrum. She would explore and champion viable, proven solutions, such as a Purchase of Development Rights program, which would allow Town landowners to preserve open space and retain value in their land while enjoying the benefits of their many years of stewardship.
I support Kirsten Witte for Town Supervisor because she respects the perspectives of newer residents as well as long-time land owners, who wrote VRPA and said: “We farm. We believe that Wisconsin is an agricultural state and farm to table means just that.” “As more green space is developed, preserving the existing character of rural space through conscientious development is critical.”
Kirsten Witte is running for Town Supervisor to represent all the voices of our community. She is the fresh, new, energetic, compassionate addition to the Town Board that we need to solve today’s problems and lead the Town into tomorrow.
Please join me in voting for Kirsten Witte for Town of Verona Supervisor on April 5.
Jo Tucker
Verona