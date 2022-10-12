As a parent of a middle and high schooler, and as a Verona Alder, I am supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum and you should too.
Your wallet won’t see the difference, as there is no tax impact, but your schools will - in all the most important ways like class sizes and support for every student, hiring more teachers, and providing teachers and staff a much needed and deserved wage increase to keep up with rising costs, so that they can afford to live in Verona.
The impact of the pandemic on schools everywhere has been significant and Verona is no different. As one example, class sizes have risen significantly at the high school, and that directly impacts the experience our students have in receiving a world class education.
With a Yes! vote, the district will be better able to hire and retain the best teachers and staff by providing competitive compensation, allowing for improved student to teacher ratios. Voting Yes! empowers the district to best support our children at this critical moment and ensures that Verona continues to be a community that is a sought after place to live.
Please vote Yes! for the VASD referendum on Nov. 8.
Mara Helmke
Verona District 2 Alder