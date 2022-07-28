We have been enjoying swimming at Fireman's Park beach this summer. However, this week I saw two children rescued from near drownings.
One child was a toddler who got out too deep and lost his footing causing him to float face down and be unable to right himself. The other was an older child, who could not swim and did not realize that he could not touch the bottom after going off the diving board.
Although there were no adults supervising them, and no lifeguards, both children were fine after being rescued by strangers. I fear what would have happened if someone hadn't noticed the struggling children, and I don't want tragedy to strike our lovely beach.
Please be aware that there are only lifeguards at the beach from 1 to 6 pm, but even then the lifeguards may not be present because of bad weather or understaffing.
Please also review and share these swim safety rules from the American Red Cross:
Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.
Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water. Avoid distractions including cell phones.
Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.
You can find more information by searching for "American Red Cross swim safety."
Melissa Luckas
Verona