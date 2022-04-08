The Verona Action Team would like to thank all those who ran for office in local elections on April 5.
We appreciate very much that, for the first time since we have been running non-partisan forums for local races, all the candidates running for the Verona Area School District School Board agreed to join us to answer questions about policy and philosophy in order to help local voters make their decisions. We feel that this is very important as we move ahead to bring back elections that are meaningful, informative, and directed at solutions.
There have been chances for candidates to answer questionnaires and surveys over the years, but options to hear from the candidates themselves in a recorded setting are just now becoming more important in local elections. We are happy to have been able to provide this forum showcasing all of the school board candidates.
Thank you to the candidates, the members of the Verona Action Team, and the Verona Press for helping to make ours a better community.
Representing the Verona Action Team: Yone Amuka, Amy Armstrong, Julie Gocey, Mara Helmke, Leyla Sanyer, Brad Schneider and Tyler Wood