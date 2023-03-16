I wish to thank Deputy Tony Finger with the VPD and my neighbor across the street for their due diligence in following up with an incident that occurred on my property in the middle of a Friday night in the Harmony Hills neighborhood.
I have worked with many Dane County deputies with previous 20 years working for the Town of Verona, and have three adult children who learned police work through the Verona Explorers during their high school years. We all take that knowledge and continue to serve in the communities we live in.
I give a big shout out to Deputy Tony Finger, my neighbor for the nice detective work! And many thanks to all the VPD, Dane County deputies, VFD, EMS and all the Verona Explorers who continue to serve us in the Verona Community.
I'm not going to lie. Those Verona Explorers are still doing police work even when they choose different career paths.
Tammy Dresser
Town and City of Verona resident, 39 years