I’ve had this letter of appreciation for VASD staff composed in my heart for decades. Regrettably, I could never find just the right words to adequately express my feelings.
What has motivated me to finally share these thoughts? After living 46 years in this school district, this year’s June 10th high school graduation will mark the first time I will no longer have a child or grandchild in a Verona Area school.
As a parent, grandparent and former colleague, I look back on those years with nothing but immense appreciation for the staff with whom I served and for the personal and professional joy that fundamentally shaped the most productive years of my life.
Two years of COVID-19 had a profound impact on our capacity to see, feel and connect with students. In many ways it magnified the importance of our daily interactions with students and with each other.
Unfortunately, the fallout of the pandemic has resulted in fewer young people choosing to enter the teaching profession, early retirements for those who can no longer sustain the pressures and parents desperate to find answers within the realm of non-public school options. These trends present serious challenges for our public schools and to our society long-term.
Public school teachers and staff represent the bedrock of our democracy. As you move through the final days of this school year, please take time to recognize and appreciate the successes you have had through the year(s). Ultimately you are the ‘light’ that paves the way for the future.
I will always recall the parting words of the last student to board the bus on the final day of school when I was principal at Stoner Prairie. As I walked her to the bus I said, “have a great summer.” She turned to me and declared, “I love my teacher.”
That’s my message for each of you. That’s all I have to give. I’m sorry it has taken me four decades to tell you … I love you!
May the summer of 2023 nourish your soul, strengthen your resolve and give you the sense of accomplishment and love you deserve for all you have done to support our students and their families.
Bill Conzemius
Retired VASD Superintendent