The Mason Lindsay Unit 385 – Verona would like to thank you for the donations to our Poppy fund during our Poppy Days on May 19 and 20 here in Verona.
We had a very successful weekend. We collected $1,870.00. We sent twenty percent of the profit to the Veterans that made the Poppies.
We also contributed monies to programs of the American Legion Auxiliary such as: Surgical Assistant Pillows for Veterans, Middleton VA in whatever they need on their Wish List, Veterans Creative Arts Festival (Veterans have opportunities to develop new skills and progress toward their recovery through the creative arts therapy offered by this program.
The veterans experience a renewed sense of pride through their participation), Scholarships for Veterans children, Homeless Female Veterans Grant Fund, Veterans & Family Assistant Fund just to name a few of the programs in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Thank you again for your contributions.
Genevieve (Jenni) Syftestad
Verona