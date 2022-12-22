We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Verona Chamber of Commerce and the many local businesses who donated to the Shop Verona Gift Basket Giveaway! As winners of a gift basket, we are very appreciative and in awe of the generosity of this community.
We will enthusiastically continue to shop and support these local businesses. A shout out to Le and the Verona Chamber of Commerce staff for their endless energy bringing so many wonderful events to Verona. We are proud to call Verona home.
Ken and Karen Schnurer
Verona