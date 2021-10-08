I would like to give an overdue shout out to the Verona Parks department.
A number of years ago when I first decided to take on running the Verona Farmers Market, the parks department helped me out. Every summer they were there to offer me the use of the park and to help me with making it ready every week for every season.
Later, I began to work with the Verona Chamber of Commerce, and it was then that I really realized the huge role the Verona Parks Department plays behind all free things fun in Verona.
This past weekend was the Chambers Fall Festival and the parks guys were invaluable! Hometown Days, Concerts in the Park, etc. are just a few of the things the parks department helps to make possible. And those are just some of the bigger events!
The parks in Verona are always clean and beautiful for everyone to enjoy, every day of every season.
Thanks to all those who are a part of the Verona Parks Department!
Mona Cassis
Verona