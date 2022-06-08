Every 25 years Verona has celebrated its township founding.
In 1947 the then Village of Verona published a well-written history and embraced its centennial (100) with great fanfare. In 1972 I attended a wonderful outdoor performance, and participated with cousins in the quasquicentennial (125) parade where hundreds came to experience its many history themed entries, purchased a new Verona publication and were left with lifelong memories.
In 1997 another history was published, I watched another fantastic themed parade and took in an extensive exhibit at the high school. Again, there was statewide press coverage, thousands attended, and most all knew of the City of Verona's sesquicentennial (150) by the time it was over.
All of these milestone celebrations were memorable and were talked about for years to follow. They were enjoyable experiences for history lovers and non-lovers alike and represented true hometown pride.
Having lived through and attended three of these touchstone events I admit that each seemed a little bit less than their predecessors. Perhaps due to the passing of the older generations, the encroachment of nearby Madison, or the advancement of technology.
Are people too busy now to reflect on the past? Is it that community pride means something totally different now?
Or, is it something else? I leave that up to the reader to surmise.
If it had not been for an active organization - The Verona Area Historical Society - I am afraid that absolutely no one would have given second thought to this year's dodransbicentennial (175). It seems this organization single handedly let Verona residents know that it was once again time to celebrate the past as we move forward and embrace the future.
Their wonderful exhibit of then and now photographs on display at the Verona Public Library is exceptional as was their interactive tent at the Verona Hometown Days Festival and entry in the parade.
This organization, and the Verona Press announcements, deserve great plaudits for not letting at least mention of a 175 year milestone slip into the dustbin of history without recognition.
Did Verona's City officials miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring a diversion of focus to the community if not for just one weekend in 175 years?
Oh well, perhaps in 2047 for a bicentennial (200) commemoration,
Brian J. Bigler
Mount Horeb