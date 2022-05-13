The Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails, along with the DNR, say thank you to the groups, families, and individuals who helped clean up the trails to honor Earth Day. The health of these trails depends on local stewards, and we are grateful to count you among them.
Thanks go out to: Monroe High School Students, the Belleville High School Environmental Club, Girls Scouts of Belleville, the Funseth and Nolden Families, the Lions Club of New Glarus, Brodhead Schools Youth Service Day, Lake Winnetka/Sugar River Improvement Association, Lynette and Eric Von Allmen, Chuck Sasso, Scott Snitt, Mary Winn. Jesse from Albany and the families of the Friends Board Members.
Thank you also to volunteers whose names we’ve missed and to those who have worked to clean up the trails on their own. If you have photos or stories to share, please send them to us at information@friendsofbadgerstatetrail.org or on our Facebook Page.
Learn more about upcoming events and our Explorer Program at friendsofbadgerstatetrail.org/explorer-program.
Christine Belle
Friends of Badger and Sugar River State Trail