I grew up in New York City in the 1960s. My friends, family and colleagues have known about Donald Trump since those tumultuous days. And since that time we have also known what a crook, a megalomaniac and media hound he is.
We watched as he and his father brazenly barred the doors to people of color in their Queens middle income projects, watched as he built structures of all kinds then refused to pay his workers what they had earned, read his scathing, racist, full-page ads in papers like the New York Times, screaming for the (innocent) Central Park 5 to be executed without benefit of a trial.
Trump has been the same foul being since he was in his teens. He is a magician at avoiding accountability. This does not mean he is smart. He is not. Rather, he is clever and surrounds himself with people who help him with all of his nefarious scandals.
Today Donald J Trump, who stole his way into office in 2017 and attempted to end our democracy from day one of his presidency, is at an inflection point as we all are.
I wish him only condemnation and conviction in his latest trial and hope all reasonable Americans will come to see the light and keep him from ever holding office again.
Ren Patterson
Verona