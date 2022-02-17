When it comes to the Town of Verona and its comprehensive Plan and vision statement, candidate Kirsten Witte will be a Town Board supervisor who will uphold the intent of our Town's growth plan in both words and actions.
As a past member of the Town's Plan Commission and first chair of the Town of Verona Open Space and Parks Commission (now referred to as NRAC), I understand the importance of elected officials being vigilant in safeguarding our Township's unique environmental beauty. Our Town's Comprehensive Plan calls for preserving rural areas and open spaces, protecting natural resources, and maintaining the Town as a financially sustainable rural community.
The Township is experiencing historically unique development pressure with seven new subdivisions in the past few years, annexation of the Marty Farm on PD destined for dense housing development plus the loss of other land to annexation. The Comprehensive Plan calls for farmland preservation and improved intergovernmental cooperation requiring the Town Board to work diligently to protect our precious landscape and rural, family-friendly way of life.
I urge everyone who cares about what the Town of Verona will look like in the next 10 to 15 years to join me in voting for Kirsten Witte for Town Board supervisor. She is committed to the future. She is actively learning best practices from other municipalities that can help guide our Town through a time of accelerating change.
For example, Kirsten Witte understands that something as simple as requiring a standard, professional tree inventory on lands up for development could preserve priceless natural resources.
For the next generation, vote for Kirsten Witte for Town Supervisor on April 5!
R. Bruce Allison
Verona