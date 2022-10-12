I am a VAHS graduate and have two children attending middle school and high school in the Verona Area School District. One of the reasons I chose to live and raise my kids in this community is the quality of education I knew they would receive here.
To ensure that our schools continue to provide our kids the support and excellent teachers and staff they need to be successful, I urge you to join me in voting Yes for the VASD referendum on Nov. 8.
Here’s the most important thing to know: the referendum will not increase our property taxes and voting no will not lower our property taxes. The referendum simply gives the district permission to move dollars budgeted for buildings to fund operations instead, which is a step required by state law.
If we don’t pass the referendum, our class sizes will be too large and students won’t have the support they need in the classroom. It also means our schools can’t hire more teachers or provide a cost-of-living increase to retain the teachers we have. The impact of voting yes is positive for our children and our community.
It means smaller class sizes, more teachers and holding onto the teachers we have. As the parent of a middle school student who receives special education support for his disability, support that benefits his peers as well, I am deeply concerned about what will happen in our classrooms if this referendum fails.
The consequences of not investing in our kids and our schools will last far beyond this election if we fail to act now. The facts are clear: voting yes does not raise your taxes. Voting yes helps all of our kids have what they need to learn and ensures we keep the talented teachers and staff we have in place, and can attract future ones. Please vote yes on Nov. 8.
Jenny Price Smith
Verona