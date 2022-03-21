Vote for Diversity, Knowledge and Experience! Key qualities for a town supervisor.
Mike Duerst is a lifelong resident of the town, a farmer, a committed, hard working volunteer who has been a town supervisor for 10 years and a most significant member of the Public Works Committee.Mike has an encyclopedic knowledge of the town roads, their construction and maintenance and of the heavy equipment necessary to maintain them.
Mike is especially knowledgeable about the Sugar River, the Sugar River Valley and the storm water issues the whole region is currently dealing with. As a farmer he has extensive knowledge and historical recollection of weather events and flooding which has impacted the area.
Mike is knowledgeable of the issues the town faces with the City of Madison, the City of Verona and Dane County. He is acutely aware of the restrictions placed on the town due to annexations of town land and extraterritorial restrictions.
While not a politician, Mike is a good listener and has a direct, practical way of communicating and getting to the heart of an issue.
Maintaining Mike's knowledge and experience is critical as we move forward. Mike is a practical decision maker who has contributed significantly to maintain the town's financial stability and keeping it free from debt without increases in town taxes.( As a personal example my town taxes have gone up only $101 since I moved here in 2002 - a period of 20 years)
Debbie Paul is a business owner and landscaper who has been a most significant member of the Town Planning Commission for 17 years and has been instrumental in developing the town's comprehensive plan, subdivision regulation, and the town's boundary agreement with the City of Verona.Her knowledge and experience needs to be retained by the town.
It is vital to have Mike and Debie in decision making roles. As one supervisor rightly said "the committees are only advisory to the board". If knowledgeable people's recommendations can be tossed aside by less knowledgeable people on the board we will lose a great deal.
The town board is always encouraging citizens to participate and attend meetings and serve on committees.Newcomers and learners need to be heard but should not be the final decision makers.
Vote for Mike Duerst and Debbie Paul in the April 5 election.
John Senseman
Town of Verona