I support Mike Duerst for Town of Verona Board Supervisor.
He served on the Town Board for 10 years, served as the Town’s Public Works Chair and on the EMS Commission for 10 years. While on the EMS Commission he was the Financial Committee Chair.
Mike has lived in Verona his entire life. During that time he has witnessed many changes in the area from when there was only one water tower serving the village, through the growth of Epic and the building of the new Town of Verona complex.
All through these years Mike has been aware and continues to be aware of both the local challenges as well as the Verona Township-wide challenges.
Mike Duerst believes that having board members from various geographical areas in the Township creates a more equitable representation for Town of Verona residents. That results in a better democratically functioning entity.
Two current supervisors are next door neighbors in the southeast part of the Township. The third, if elected, also lives in this same area. In contrast, Mike lives in the southwest part of the Township.
Agriculture makes up most of the Town of Verona’s land area. Consequently, Mike thinks it is important to have someone with his experience and knowledge sitting at the table with other Town Board Supervisors who do not have the same experience and/or knowledge.
Mike and his brother are successful owners/operators of a fourth generation, Century Far, both of whom understand the business side of agriculture. Because of this partnership, he knows the value of other points of view.
Furthermore, because of his decades of experience, not only does he have the discipline and intellect required to successfully run his farm business but he also has the discipline and intellect it takes to help address the many issues which are currently facing the Town.
Mike is in favor of controlled growth in the Town because he recognizes its importance to both the Town’s tax base and the community. During his recent Town board tenure an extra $123,000 was realized by the Town because of that added tax base.
For all the reasons stated above I encourage you to join me in marking your calendars to vote for Mike Duerst for Town Board Supervisor on April 5. Also, I encourage you to talk with your neighbors about Mike’s outstanding qualifications.
DuWayne Hoffman
Town of Verona