Hello neighbors,
I am incredibly excited to vote for Democrat Anna Halverson for Assembly in the Aug. 9 primary.
I know Anna through our volunteer work with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She has been a passionate advocate for common sense gun safety in our annual Advocacy Day at the legislature. Anna is one of two candidates in all of Wisconsin endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety.
In addition to her work with gun violence prevention, Anna also believes that women are in charge of their own bodies. I want her effective leadership and strong voice in the Assembly fighting to repeal Wisconsin’s antiquated 1849 abortion law. Anna is also a LGBTQ+ ally, showing up to support and marching alongside local groups.
What makes Anna different from other candidates is that she understands how government works and has a fresh perspective coming from the outside. She is not a career politician.
I’m super excited to have a passionate, knowledgeable representative with a proven record of getting results fighting for us on issues that are important to me - gun safety, reproductive rights, fully funded schools and healthcare for all. And I think it is vital that we continue to maintain or increase the number of progressive women representatives in the state legislature.
Please join me in voting for Anna Halverson in the primary election on Aug. 9. To learn more about Anna, check out annahalverson.com.
Lauren Cohen
City of Verona