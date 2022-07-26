Please join me in voting for Democrat Chad Kemp for Assembly on August 9. I have reached out or met the candidates running, and Chad is in the best position to represent us.
I knew Chad was from Verona, and I have seen him with his kids shopping at Miller's, but he earned my vote when he took the time to answer my questions and share his views when I reached out to him. We need more leaders who listen and respond to the people they represent.
All of the Democratic candidates share similar views on the issues, but Chad has a unique perspective as a lawyer that makes him the best person to represent us. Chad has successfully stood up to corporations on behalf of working individuals. He has negotiated deals and he will use those skills to stand up to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. We need someone like Chad who can quickly understand the impacts of legislation being rushed through by the Republican controlled majority.
Chad has led our Verona City Council as City Council President. He has helped to reach compromise and pass strong budgets. During the pandemic, Chad helped to create unique solutions for small businesses.
His work helped Toot and Kate's cut through red tape and expand their business to the sidewalk so they could safely serve patrons and keep their business viable. Chad has demonstrated finding creative solutions for Verona and he will do that for us as our next State Assembly Representative.
Please vote for Democrat Chad Kemp for State Assembly.
Paula McGuire
Verona