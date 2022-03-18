As a past president of the Verona FFA Alumni, I am aware of the value of farmers and farmland in the Town of Verona. Mike has lived his entire life in the Verona area and operates a farm with his brother.
If elected, Mike Duerst would be the only person on the Town Board with farm experience, and with experience with tractors, mowers and trucks. He would be the only person living on the Sugar River and the only person representing the southwest part of the Town.
Experience counts when it comes to making decisions that represent the best interests of all Town residents. Mike would bring his knowledge of the Town, and his practical, common-sense approach to the Town Board. His experience as a Board Supervisor, member of the Fitchrona EMS Committee and Town’s Public Works Committee would be welcome additions to the Board.
Voting for Mike Duerst for Supervisor #3 on April 5 would ensure that there is a diversity of geographical representation and opinions on the Town Board. This will serve the Town well.
Dana R. Frisch
Town of Verona